Buju Banton's nephew freed on gun charges
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Nephew of entertainer Buju Banton, who was charged for a December 2011 shooting of his neighbour in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew was today freed of charges in the Gun Court.
The accused is 28-year-old Daniel Rose, also an entertainer.
Allegations were that the complainant's door was kicked open and others in whose company was the accused fired shots at the complainant.
Upon being arrested hours after the incident, the accused denied the allegations.
Under cross examination today by Defense Attorney Peter Champagnie, the complainant admitted that he did not identify the voice of the accused in his written statement to the police.
He also admitted under cross examination that the exterior light to his house was off at the time of the shooting.
Champagnie submitted that based on the evidence the court couldn't be certain that it was the accused who committed the offence.
The court agreed.
