Buju among Festival Song finalists

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Grammy-winning reggae artist Buju Banton is among 10 finalists for this year's Jamaica Festival Song Competition slated for July.

"Everyone will be impressed with this year's line-up," Entertainment and Culture Minister Olivia "Babsy" Grange told the OBSERVER ONLINE earlier this evening. "The official launch will be held tomorrow on TVJ."

OBSERVER ONLINE has also learnt that Freddie McGregor and Toots & the Maytals have also made this year's cut.

Brian Bonitto