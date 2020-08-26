Bulgaria: Justice minister favouring new constitution resigns
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria's justice minister resigned Wednesday amid strong public criticism of a controversial proposal for a new constitution he co-authored.
Daniel Kirilov's resignation made him the fifth government minister to be sacked in Bulgaria as the Balkan country sees a wave of anti-government protests.
Protesters have demanded that Prime Minister Boyko Borissov step down, and he is trying to appease them by reshuffling his centre-right government and offering to overhaul the country's political system through constitutional changes.
The demonstrators who have been on the streets for more than a month accuse the Broissov government and Bulgaria's of having links to the mafia, utilising corrupt practices and suppressing freedom of speech.
Legal experts were quick to denounce the government's draft for a new constitution as a compilation of cosmetic changes and lacking important elements such as requiring stricter accountability from the chief prosecutor.
Political analysts have called the draft a panicked attempt by Borissov to remain in office until his term ends in March.
