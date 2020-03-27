Bull Bay quarantine to be lifted at midnight

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Government has decided to lift the quarantine measures put in place in the St Andrew community of Bull Bay at midnight.

However, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the community must maintain a high level of vigilance and caution, and that the Ministry of Health will maintain a heightened presence in the area.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie also advised that Bull Bay will remain under surveillance for the next four weeks, and health teams will still be visiting homes.

The community was quarantined after the first case of the virus was confirmed in a woman who had links with the community, and when two others, who are linked to her subsequently tested positive.