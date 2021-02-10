Bull Bay senior missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Sixty-eight-year-old David Leonard of 10 Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew has been missing since yesterday.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bull Bay Police are that about 6:00 pm, Leonard was last seen at the Waterfront, downtown Kingston wearing a red shirt, grey pants and a pair of balck shoes. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of David Leonard is being asked to contact the Bull Bay Police at 876-967-6810, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.