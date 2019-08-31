Bumrah third Indian to take Test hat-trick; Windies 13/4
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AFP) — Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket on the second day of the second Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park on Saturday. The West Indies were left at 13 for four.
Coming on for a second spell in the home side's reply to India's first-innings total of 416, the 25-year-old fast bowler dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase off successive deliveries in his fourth over to join seamer Irfan Pathan and spinner Harbhajan Singh as the only Indian cricketers to have taken Test hat-tricks.
Bumrah's achievement was unusual in that it necessitated a review of the third decision to confirm the dismissal.
Bravo was caught by KL Rahul at second slip, Brooks trapped leg-before -- a decision he reviewed but was shown to be correct -- and then Indian captain Virat Kohli reviewed a not out verdict by standing umpire Paul Reiffel to an appeal against new batsman Chase.
That review via television replays and ball-tracking technology showed the ball to striking leg-stump, resulting in a reversal of the decision and triggering celebrations among the Indian players at Bumrah's historic achievement which reduced the West Indies to 13 for four.
His hat-trick was the 44th in Test history and the first since England spinner Moeen Ali against South Africa in 2017.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy