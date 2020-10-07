Bunny 'Striker' Lee dead at 79
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Veteran music producer Bunny 'Striker' Lee died in a Kingston hospital yesterday. He was 79.
Lee (given name Edward O'Sullivan Lee) cut his teeth in the music business pushing songs at dances by Duke Reid and Clement 'Coxson' Dodd.
In the late-1960s, he produced a number of lovers' rock songs that included Conversation (The Uniques), Everybody Needs Love (Slim Smith), Smooth Operator, Better Must Come (Delroy Wilson) and Stick By Me (John Holt).
That mellow sound evolved as the rebellious '70s dawned. Lee embraced the volatile times by producing hard-hitting songs by Rastafarian artistes.
Max Romeo's Let The Power Fall, Johnny Clarke's None Shall Escape The Judgement, and The Gorgon by Cornel Campbell, are some of the songs produced during that period.
In 2008, he was awarded the Order of Distinction (Officer Class) by the Jamaican government for his contribution to the development of the country's music.
Brian Bonitto
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy