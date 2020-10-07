Bunny 'Striker' Lee dead at 79

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Veteran music producer Bunny 'Striker' Lee died in a Kingston hospital yesterday. He was 79.

Lee (given name Edward O'Sullivan Lee) cut his teeth in the music business pushing songs at dances by Duke Reid and Clement 'Coxson' Dodd.

In the late-1960s, he produced a number of lovers' rock songs that included Conversation (The Uniques), Everybody Needs Love (Slim Smith), Smooth Operator, Better Must Come (Delroy Wilson) and Stick By Me (John Holt).

That mellow sound evolved as the rebellious '70s dawned. Lee embraced the volatile times by producing hard-hitting songs by Rastafarian artistes.

Max Romeo's Let The Power Fall, Johnny Clarke's None Shall Escape The Judgement, and The Gorgon by Cornel Campbell, are some of the songs produced during that period.

In 2008, he was awarded the Order of Distinction (Officer Class) by the Jamaican government for his contribution to the development of the country's music.

Brian Bonitto