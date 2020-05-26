Bunny Wailer's spouse missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jean Watt, the 70-year-old spouse of singer/songwriter and former member of the Wailers singing group, Neville “Bunny Wailer” Livingstone, has been reported missing since Saturday, May 23.

Watt, who is known as “Sister Jean” is dreadlocked, about five feet three inches tall, and was wearing a black top, brown bottom and sandals when she was last seen in Washington Gardens, St Andrew on Saturday, May 23.

In a message posted on Facebook today, the family expressed the following:

“Starting the day with a prayer for the Livingston family that Sister Jean is found today. Meditating positively that she is being cared for by ones, who don't know who she is, but will by the outpouring of support and interest for the Hon Bunny Wailer that it will all come together.

“Hail Jah Rastafari, someone I love is missing and my thoughts are racing into fear and panic. I surrender all of my fearful thoughts to you.

“I call upon your perfect wisdom to guide everything to ensure the complete safety and protection of my loved one. Please take my fearful thoughts from me and heal them for me.

“I am willing to trust that your love ensures our safety and well-being, and there is nothing to fear. In the presence of your light, there is no darkness. No one can be harmed, threatened or in danger when they are surrounded by the light and protection of your love.

“Please take my fears and replace them with your certainty of a peaceful outcome. I place my loved one in your capable hands and trust, with all my heart, that they are safe and secure. Thank you, in advance, for their safe and immediate return. Thy will be done. Amen.”

Balford Henry