'Bunny Wailer will live on as a cultural legend' — Opposition leader
KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP) Mark Golding has extended condolences to the family of Bunny Wailer who died this morning.
“It is with deep sadness that we have learnt of the passing of Neville O'Riley Livingston, OM, known to the world as Bunny Wailer,” Golding said.
“Bunny grew up in Trench Town, South St Andrew, the constituency I represent, so his passing truly hits home,” he added.
“Bunny Wailer will live on as a cultural legend and icon. He was a founding member of the Wailers, which has been the most influential contributor to the development of Jamaican popular music and, by extension, Brand Jamaica. We are proud that Jah B hailed from Trench Town in South St Andrew,” the Opposition leader added.
“As we close out the celebration of Reggae Month 2021, we must now show recognition and appreciation for his immense contribution to our culture and our nation,” he said.
Golding offered condolences to the reggae icon's family and friends, on behalf of the PNP.
