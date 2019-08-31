Bunting breaching advertising rules in presidential race, OnePNP charges
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Peter Phillips' OnePNP team from the Region Three is calling on the People's National Party's (PNP) election monitoring committee to denounce Peter Bunting's Rise United advertising campaign, which they say is in conflict with the agreed rules of the presidential election.
According to the team, OnePNP and Rise United signed an agreement setting out the governing rules of engagement for the election, including a provision that prohibits public advertisement by either campaign, “which the OnePNP campaign has adhered to”.
OnePNP is arguing that the rule has, however, been breached by Rise United when it mounted billboard advertisement along the highway near the Linstead Toll Plaza and at Unity Valley near the St Ann border with St Catherine.
“They have now added insult to injury with an all-media campaign, encompassing TV, radio, print and online advertisements in flagrant disregard of the agreed rules,” OnePNP said in a statement Saturday.
“The OnePNP Region Three Support Organisation deems it contemptuous and an affront and disrespect of the authority of the Party and Monitoring Committee by RiseUnited to unashamedly breach these rules,” the group charged.
