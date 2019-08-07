Bunting polling data 'garbled, at variance with other polls' says Phillips team

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition leader Dr Peter Phillips' OnePNP campaign team has described polling data presented by Peter Bunting's Rise United team today as “garbled, incomprehensible and out of line with OnePNP's polling data.”

The OnePNP team added that it will be presenting its own poll findings later this week.

According to OnePNP campaign chairman, Senator KD Knight, the data presented by Bunting was obviously designed to confuse the public and in particular, party delegates, who are overwhelmingly in support of Dr Phillips , President of the People's National Party (PNP).

“In none of the answers provided to the questions did they account for 100 per cent of the sample size, which gave the distinct impression that the numbers were being selectively presented. This data makes no sense without knowing the size of the undecided elements,” Knight argued.

The OnePNP campaign said that whereas it acknowledges the right of Rise United to highlight numbers to make its own case, it is important that delegates be warned of the convenience of the results presented.

OnePNP campaign rejected, in particular, the claim which reportedly states that the increase in PNP support by 12 percentage points over the past two months was entirely attributable to the work of the Bunting campaign. Knight said any such claim had to be a farce, as comrades from both campaigns had been active in the field over the same period.

Knight said that said in order to eliminate the possibility of this confusion taking root, the OnePNP campaign would present details of its own poll findings by the end of the week.

Noted pollster, Bill Johnson polled for the OnePNP campaign between August 2 and 4, with a sample size of 1000 respondents with a plus or minus 3.5 per cent error margin, Knight said.

“The OnePNP campaign is releasing the findings of one of the poll questions; if the election were being held today and Peter Phillips was Party Leader of PNP and Opposition Leader, do you think you would probably vote for the JLP, definitely vote for the JLP, probably vote for the PNP, definitely vote for the PNP, or probably would not vote as things stand now?"

According to Knight, the results revealed Andrew Holness winning by 34 per cent, Peter Phillips with 32 per cent, 10 per cent undecided, two per cent refused to vote and 22 per cent said they are not voting.

The OnePNP campaign, however, asked what if Peter Bunting were the leader of the PNP and Opposition Leader?

The Campaign said the results showed Holness again winning with 36 per cent, Peter Bunting with 27 per cent, undecided stood at 12 per cent, two per cent of persons refused and 23 per cent said no to voting.

OnePNP argued that with a sample size larger than 750 respondents, the Johnson poll will present a more accurate reading.