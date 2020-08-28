Bunting tests negative for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party's campaign co-director and candidate for the Manchester Central constituency, Peter Bunting has tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Bunting, who made the disclosure in a brief statement this morning, said he was tested on Monday and received a negative report last afternoon.

The test was conducted following possible contact with mayor of Mandeville and councillor for the Royal Flat Division in Manchester Central Donovan Mitchell, who has tested positive for the virus.

Mitchell had attended the signing of Bunting's nomination form at the Electoral Office of Jamaica in Mandeville.

Bunting said he will continue to wear his mask, sanitise frequently, and abide by the social distancing protocols established by the Ministry of Health.