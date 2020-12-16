Bunting to be sworn in Friday

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Former Cabinet minister and Member of Parliament Peter Bunting is to be sworn in on Friday as the Opposition's eighth member of the Senate.

OBSERVER ONLINE has confirmed that the activity has now been added to Friday's agenda, as the necessary requirements have been met.

Bunting should have been sworn in two Fridays ago, but the event was delayed because of issues with Norman Horne, who was originally chosen as one of the eight senators named by former Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips.

Horne, who had initially resisted resigning to make way for Bunting, has since written to King's House declaring his decision not to take up the post. This followed media exposure that he is still an American citizen.

Bunting, who was named as his replacement, will also take over as Leader of Opposition Business, and will replace Senator Donna Scott Mottley. He has also been named Opposition spokesman on national security.

Balford Henry