Bureau of Standards hosts seminar on use of bamboo leaf
KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) is set to host a seminar on the uses and benefits of bamboo leaves.
According to the BSJ, the seminar targets Jamaican innovators and scientists.
The seminar is designed to inform participants on the use and marketing of bamboo leaves and other value added opportunities locally and internationally, the agency said.
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture & Fisheries, JC Hutchinson is scheduled to speak at the seminar which takes place at the BSJ' s Winchester Road office in Kingston, on Thursday, January 16.
