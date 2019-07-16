Bureau of Standards lauded for 50 years of service

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) has been lauded for rendering exemplary and distinguished service over the past 50 years.

“In your five-decade history, you have been an outstanding organisation, contributing significantly to standards at the national, regional and international levels,” Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Dermon Spence, said.

He was speaking at the BSJ's 50th anniversary celebrations launch, at the agency's Winchester Road head office, in St Andrew, on Monday (July 15).

Noting that 50 years for any organisation “is truly a significant milestone,” Spence said it is an opportune time for the BSJ to reflect on the journey thus far, as it looks ahead to continue its work.

The Permanent Secretary, who described the BSJ's engagements over the years as impactful, said these have been “felt by all Jamaicans.”

These people, he added, include consumers, manufacturing and retail industries and the private and public sectors.

Spence assured that quality and standards remain “matters of serious national concern” for the ministry and, by extension, the Government.

In this regard, he said a National Quality Infrastructure (NQI) Policy has been developed to provide direction and guidelines to the various activities related to quality infrastructure.

“We will continue the efforts to safeguard the interests of both the producer and consumer with the appropriate legislative framework, and will remain committed to achieving international accord on all technical matters relating to the exchange of goods and services between one nation and another, which is the ultimate goal of standardisation,” Spence said.

Noting that the ministry “remains grateful” for the BSJ's commitment to standardisation and quality, Spence said, “we pledge to continue to work with you as we strive to build a better Jamaica.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the BSJ's Standards Council, Senator Matthew Samuda, highlighted the passion of the agency's management and staff, and policymakers, in driving the Bureau's work.

This, he noted, has been most evident in the intense advocacy and strong unyielding commitment by the various people to this end.

“This passion has served the Bureau well in the almost three decades of service given by the Rev Dr Artnel Henry, who served as the first Executive Director from 1973 up to 2000. His commitment to this fledgling scientific organisation, which certainly must be acknowledged and commended, included overseeing the expansion of the Bureau's technical capacity and building over the years,” Senator Samuda said.

The Chairman said this eventually led to the International Organization of Standardisation (ISO) ratifying the Bureau, before any other similar organisation within the Caribbean.

“This, undoubtedly, underscores the sentiment that an organisation is only as good as its people, who live and work in it… and certainly we can say that at 50, the Bureau of Standards Jamaica is no fledgling scientific organisation,” he added.