Burger King, Tru-Shake announce Premier League sponsorships

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Professional Football Jamaica have secured their seventh and eighth club sponsors for the Jamaica Premier League. Restaurants Associates Limited through their Burger King brand, and Trade Winds Citrus' Tru-Shake brand, were announced as club sponsors at the Jamaica Pegasus today.

This puts Professional Football Jamaica within 80 per cent of its $100 million club target, having announced Yummy Bakery, Jamaica Producers, Indies Pharma, Wisynco, JMMB and Mount Pleasant Academy as sponsors to date. Digicel are presenting sponsors.

Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe, sales and marketing manager at Burger King, says this continues their long association with football.

"Restaurants Associates Limited through our Burger King brand has been supporting football for many years at the high school and club levels. We've sponsored teams like Mount Pleasant and Dunbeholden in the Premier League and we were sponsors of schoolboy football for five years. Coming on board for the Jamaica Premier League is just a natural transition.”

Trade Winds Citrus' new protein shake brand, Tru Shake, is pleased to be associated with the 2021 season.

“We all know football is the heart of Jamaican sports and we have developed the perfect product for athletes. Tru Shake is a highly nutritious product packed with nine grams of protein and 30 per cent calcium, which will allow the footballers to replenish their bodies and get the nutrients that they need. We are happy to be on board as a sponsor and we are ready to shake things up”, said Tru Shake Marketing Manager Lauren Mahfood.

Acting General Manager of Professional Football Jamaica, Arlene Martin, expressed that the sponsorship target is squarely within reach.

“We are still in talks with other prospects and look forward to securing the final three club sponsors for the 2021 season over the coming week, after which each club sponsor will be assigned to their respective clubs via a draw to be conducted later this month,” she said.