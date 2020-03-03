Burger King salutes Mary Seacole

KINGSTON, Jamaica — International fast food chain Burger King has put its support behind a celebration of revolutionary Jamaican, Mary Seacole, scheduled for Sunday, March 8.

“Welcome Home Mary Seacole” at the Institute of Jamaica, Kingston, will honour Jamaica-born Seacole, a legendary caring nurse to the sick and dying British soldiers on the battlefield of the Crimean War 1853-1856, victims of the Kingston cholera epidemic in 1850 and in Panama in 1851 and 1853.

Mary Seacole was voted “The Greatest Black Briton” in a 2004 poll in the United Kingdom and a magnificent large bronze statue of her stands on the grounds of St Thomas Hospital, where generations of nurses from Jamaica and the Caribbean have trained.

Burger King is a sponsor of the event being hosted by The Mary Seacole Foundation, a charitable Jamaican organisation established in 1998 to honour and perpetuate the memory of Mary Seacole, in collaboration with the UK-based Mary Seacole Trust.

“Welcome Home Mary Seacole marks a moment when Jamaica embraces one of its heroines who was not limited in thinking and saw the world as a canvas on which to paint a positive picture of service,” said Head of Sales & Marketing at Burger King Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe. She said that Burger King supported the work of the Mary Seacole Foundation as it works to promote the spirit of Mary Seacole with the hope of inspiring Jamaica's future female leaders to “boldly care and innovate.”

McDonald Radcliffe noted that “as a company founded by a fearless woman (Chairman Emeritus, Lois Sherwood) and now led by a game changing woman – Group CEO, Lisa Lake – BK understands the impact that a woman with vision, passion and commitment can have on people”.

“Burger King supports the celebration of a revolutionary Jamaican female who represents the traits of 'caring and enterprise',” she declared.

Mary Seacole's contributions are celebrated universally. The Times War Correspondent, Sir William H Russell, wrote about Seacole in 1857: “I trust that England will not forget one who nursed her sick, who sought out her wounded to aid and succour them, and who performed the last offices for some of her illustrious dead.”

In 1857 a fund-raising gala was held for her over four nights on the banks of the River Thames. More than 80,000 people attended.

That same year, she published her autobiography, “The Wonderful Adventures of Mrs Seacole in Many Lands,” which became an instant bestseller.

Mary Seacole's story is included in the primary school curriculum in the UK and the sole all-female hall of residence at The University of the West Indies, Mona, was named in her honour.