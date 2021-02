Burnt transformer disrupts water supply to sections of Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says theHayes Pumping Station in Clarendon is out of operation due to burnt Jamaica Public Service transformer wires.

The company said regular water supply will be restored as soon as the situation is resolved by the power service provider.

The communities impacted includeCorn Piece, Corn Piece Settlement, White Road, Savannah District, Raymonds, and Hayes main road.