Bus driver, labourer charged over rapes

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Two men have been charged for breaches of the Sexual Offences Act following separate incidents in St Elizabeth and St Ann on Thursday, February 20.

Charged are 25-year-old Okello Piper, a school bus operator of Fraser district, St Elizabeth, and 32-year-old Fidel Jarrett, a labourer of Seacrest, Discovery By, St Ann.

In the first incident which occurred about 7:30 pm in Fraser district, it is reported that Piper forcibly had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old student while he was transporting her home.

The matter was reported to the police and he was arrested and later charged with grievous sexual assault and rape.

Meanwhile in St Ann, about 11:00 pm Jarrett reportedly had sexual intercourse with the complainant when she went to collect some money from him.

Jarrett, who was pointed out to the police, was arrested on Friday, February 21 and later charged with rape on Tuesday, February 25.

Their court dates are being finalised.