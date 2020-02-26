Bus driver killed on Hanover school compound
HANOVER, Jamaica — A bus driver was killed on the grounds of the Rhodes Hall High School in Orange Bay, Hanover on Tuesday.
The police have identified the deceased as 31-year-old Ryan McKenzie also known as Tall Boss of a Westmoreland address.
Reports are that McKenzie drove on to the school compound to pick up students and had just left his Toyota Coaster bus when he was attacked.
It is understood that two men travelling on a motorcycle sped past the school's security checkpoint onto the compound and opened fire at McKenzie.
The Hanover police are yet to make a breakthrough in this case.
Anthony Lewis
