Bus operator with over 1,000 outstanding traffic tickets charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) on Friday arrested and charged a bus operator following checks which revealed that he had over 1,000 outstanding traffic tickets.

He is 53-year-old Rohan Williams, of a Crescent Road, Kingston 10 address.

He was arrested at approximately 4:00 pm after he was stopped by the police on Slipe Road, Kingston 5.

Checks revealed that Williams had the unpaid traffic tickets and three warrants which were issued for his arrest.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Traffic Court on Monday.