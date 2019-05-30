Business community urged to partner with NWC to resolve water problems

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the National Water Commission (NWC) Mark Barnett is urging the business community to partner with his organisation in the development of public private partnerships (PPPs) aimed at resolving Jamaica's water supply and distribution problems.

Barnett made the appeal at a briefing with representatives of Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) member firms last Wednesday (May 22) at the JCC Secretariat in Kingston.

The NWC President, who had been asked for an update on plans to ensure that the organisation would be able to address the current and future water needs of the country, highlighted the gap between the installed capacity and the currently available volumes in the Kingston Metropolitan Area (KMA) and in St Catherine.

He noted that with respect to the KMA, installed capacity, which reflects water produced from the four main treatment plants (Hope, Mona, Seaview and Constant Spring) as well as from alluvial wells and transfers from other sources, amounted to an average normal production of 53 million gallons daily.

However, that amount could be reduced to 33 million gallons daily in “very dry” seasons with low rainfall levels, he said.

Barnett explained that the prevailing “very dry” conditions exacerbated long-standing problems, including the fact that a sizeable portion of the produced capacity falls into a category termed non-revenue water (NRW).

NRW is water that has been produced but for which the NWC receives no revenue either because it is lost before it reaches the customer or it is stolen from the network or used by persons not billed for the utility.

In the meantime, the NWC president advised that the proposed Rio Cobre/Content project, which is expected to provide an additional 15-20 million gallons daily to Kingston & St Andrew and south eastern St Catherine, should soon receive all approvals for construction to begin later this year.

This project will be established as a public private partnership.

As such, Barnett is challenging the business community to step up to partner with the NWC in the development of future PPPs not only in water production but also in water treatment and other related projects including the utilisation of water resources for the generation of renewable energy.

Giving an example of the latter, he advised of plans to generate some 44 megawatts of power at the Mona Reservoir in the process reducing the utility company's annual electricity bill by some $28 million at current rates.