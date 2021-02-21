Business executive Greta Bogues passes
KINGSTON, Jamaica — One of the island's foremost private sector executives Greta Bogues passed away last night.
Bogues, known for spearheading the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Corporate Governance Committee, which trains directors and enhances awareness of the issues and principles of corporate governance best practices within the country, was also a leadership consultant and a certified corporate governance trainer.
She was also the first female chief executive officer of the consolidated business association secretariat of the PSOJ, Jamaica Exporters' Association and Jamaica Bankers Association.
In her previous role as senior director, corporate affairs and external communications for J Wray & Nephew Ltd, Bogues developed and successfully implemented innovative strategic corporate communication plans and corporate sustainability solutions which enhanced the profile and sustainability of the company.
She also worked for over 20 years in the banking industry at various management levels and held a number of leadership positions, including president and vice-president of the Association of Licensed Financial Institutions which represented the interest of all merchant banks, trust companies and finance companies in Jamaica.
Additionally, Bogues, at the request of the Jamaica Bankers Association, successfully restructured the Jamaica Institute of Bankers, transforming it into a viable and profitable entity offering business training programmes.
