Business operators encouraged to take COVID-19 impact survey

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security Zavia Mayne is encouraging business operators to participate in the Jamaica Productivity Centre (JPC) survey, which focuses on the impact of COVID-19.

Addressing a World Productivity Day virtual seminar on June 19, Mayne said the survey will help the business sector to “journey” through the pandemic.

He said the COVID-19 crisis has been “disruptive to many industries in Jamaica”, and the JPC is conducting the survey to record and collate the experiences and measures taken, as well as the outcome of such actions by organisations.

The state minister pointed out that the information from the analysis will be able to assist and guide businesses as to the best approach coming out of this pandemic, “that will enable all to grow and contribute positively to the economy”.

He also noted that the survey will have the added benefit of encouraging entities to record and measure their own journey through the pandemic.

“I urge you to participate in this electronic survey so that we can chart the best way forward,” Mayne told the forum.

He also called on producers to utilise the services of the JPC to increase global competitiveness and efficiency, and for businesses to lift their productivity.