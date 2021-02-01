Businessman 'Beachy Stout' charged with murder of 1st wife
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Portland businessman Everton McDonald, otherwise called 'Beachy Stout', has been charged with the 2009 murder of his first wife Merlene McDonald.
Merlene was shot dead in May of that year at her Boundbrook home in Port Antonio, Portland.
The police said McDonald was also charged for the 2020 murder of his second wife, Tonia McDonald, who was killed in July last year.
