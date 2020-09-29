Businessman charged with 24-y-o's murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A businessman has been charged with the murder of 24-year-old Shamar McLean, otherwise called 'Chicken' on September 20.
Charged is 39-year-old Dennis Wilson, otherwise called 'Junior' of Park Lane, Kingston 19.
The police said about 6:30 pm, Wilson and two other men approached McLean and opened gunfire, hitting him to the upper body.
Wilson was arrested by the police during an operation and was charged based on witness statements and a question and answer interview in the presence of his attorney.
His court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy