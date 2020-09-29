Businessman charged with 24-y-o's murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A businessman has been charged with the murder of 24-year-old Shamar McLean, otherwise called 'Chicken' on September 20.

Charged is 39-year-old Dennis Wilson, otherwise called 'Junior' of Park Lane, Kingston 19.

The police said about 6:30 pm, Wilson and two other men approached McLean and opened gunfire, hitting him to the upper body.

Wilson was arrested by the police during an operation and was charged based on witness statements and a question and answer interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.