Businessman facing wounding charges
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A businessman in Westmoreland is now facing charges after he used a gun to inflict a wound on his partner during an altercation on Saturday.
Charged is 39-year-old Alrick Williams Snr of Nampriel Road, Negril and Town Head, Burnt Savannah in the parish. He was charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, assault at common law, and unlawful wounding.
According to the police, about 11:30 pm, the complainant and the accused, who are involved in an intimate relationship, had an altercation during which Williams used a firearm to cause a wound to the complainant's face.
The matter was reported to the police and Williams was arrested and charged.
His court date is being finalised.
