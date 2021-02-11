Businessman killed in Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— A Westmoreland businessman was killed yesterday after a truck with a trailer attached overturned on his vehicle on the Banbury main road in the parish.
Dead is 48-year-old Christopher McDaniel of Whitehouse in the parish.
Lawmen said that about 4:20 pm, the driver of an International motor truck with trailer attached was travelling from Amity Crossing towards Frome when he lost control of the motor vehicle. The vehicle then overturned on an Isuzu motor truck driven by McDaniel that was travelling in the opposite direction.
McDaniel was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead while the other driver was taken into police custody.
