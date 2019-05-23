Businessman shot dead in Mona common

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Papine Police are now investigating the shooting death of a businessman in Mona Common, St Andrew yesterday.

Dead is 38-year-old Damion Williams, otherwise called 'Ugly Man', of Mona Common, Kingston 6.

The incident occured shortly after 9:00 pm.

Reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), are that Williams was at his home when he was alerted by residents that a car parked at his gate was on fire.

Shortly after Williams, relatives and neighbours put out the blaze, gunmen approached them and opened gunfire hitting Williams.

The police were summoned and Williams was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured in the incident.