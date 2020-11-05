Businesswoman freed of murder after case against her crumbles
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 47-year-old businesswoman was yesterday freed in the Supreme Court after being charged for a murder which took place in the Constant Spring Arcade in 2016.
Karlene Spencer, of a St Andrew address, had been on trial for the murder of Barrington Walton, which took place on September 28, 2016.
Allegations were that Spencer had intervened in an altercation between the deceased and another man, when a weapon was used to kill Walton. Spencer later went to the police station and made a report, in which she stated that the deceased had attacked her and hit her with an iron pipe. She reported that she was forced to defend herself when he launched a second attack on her.
But three persons claiming to be eyewitnesses to the incident subsequently came forward, disputing Spencer’s account, and claiming that she killed the deceased in cold blood and was not under attack. However, when Spencer appeared in court with her attorneys Peter Champagnie, QC and Samoi Campbell, the prosecution revealed that it could not successfully mount a case against her.
The attorneys shared that of the three witnesses who were being relied on, one recently pleaded guilty and was sent to prison for attempting to extort money from Spencer.
She made a report to the police, resulting in a sting operation in which he was charged.
In relation to the second witness, it was revealed that at the time of his claiming to witness the incident, he was an outpatient at Bellevue Hospital and since then had deteriorated in terms of his mental health.
For the third witness, it was revealed that in giving her report to the police, she had lied about her name to avoid being arrested in relation to certain illegal activities, and was avoiding the police.
As a result, the prosecution indicated that they could not mount a viable case against Spencer and the case against her was dismissed.
