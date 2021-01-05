'Butch' Stewart's legacy monumental, says former PM Golding

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding has praised late tourism mogul Gordon “Butch” Stewart, saying that his “legacy is monumental” and will undergird Jamaica's efforts at nation building for many years to come

“Jamaica has lost someone who was, without doubt, the most outstanding, creative and successful businessman and private sector leader of my generation,” Golding said a short while ago, adding that Stewart's passing has come as a shock.

Stewart, the founder and chairman of the Appliance Traders Group of Companies, which includes Sandals and Beaches Resorts and the Jamaica Observer, died last night. He was 79.

Following is the full text of Golding's tribute:

“The passing of Gordon “Butch” Stewart has come as a real shock and Jamaica has lost someone who was, without doubt, the most outstanding, creative and successful businessman and private sector leader of my generation.

“Butch Stewart was emblematic of Jamaica's capacity for greatness. The Sandals empire that he built over the last 40 years etched its brand in the leisure market of the world and made him a global icon. Our resounding success in tourism owes much to his imagination, marketing genius and his relentless pursuit of perfection.

“Butch Stewart's legacy is monumental and will undergird our efforts at nation building for many years to come.”