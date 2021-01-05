'Butch' Stewart epitomised the true Jamaican spirit — Grange
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says that with the passing of Gordon 'Butch' Stewart, Jamaica and the Caribbean have not only lost an entrepreneur extraordinaire but a man who demonstrated deep care for his country.
“He was an unblemished patriot with a great passion for doing something extraordinary for Jamaica and there was no political divide in his embrace of his country. He had a genuine love of the Jamaican people and so he called everyone 'sweetheart' which also underlined the great sense of humour for which he was known,” Grange said in a statement released moments ago.
Stewart died last night in the United States at the age of 79.
Grange said that as Stewart built an empire he also found the time and provided material resources to assist Jamaica in ways that perhaps no other Jamaican can match.
“His contribution to the development of our tourism is legendary but along with it has been the treatment of those who were his employees in the Sandals Group; employees at every level of the organisation enjoyed the same kind of treatment.
“And no one could reasonably accuse the Sandals Group of gender bias as men and women were equally employed in all positions throughout his companies,” the minister said.
Grange added that Stewart had insisted that local cultural musical groups should perform at the Sandals properties regularly and craft vendors invited to ply their trade on the beaches of the hotels.
“Butch was caring and appreciated Jamaican talent and craft which he showcased as one of the pioneers in the hotel industry.
“He never forgot his humble beginnings and those who were there with him. That is why I truly appreciated and respected him. He had a heart of gold. Personally, he always had a word of encouragement for me which inspired me and made me feel appreciated.
“At the end of the day, he always wanted to be remembered as someone who had tried his best. He epitomised the true Jamaican spirit.
“We say goodbye to Butch Stewart with hearts laden with sadness. We will for a very long time mourn his passing but so too will we never forget his accomplishments on our shores and beyond. We give thanks for and celebrate his life.
“I offer most sincere condolences to his family, friends and associates. Rest in peace great son of Jamaica.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy