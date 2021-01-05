'Butch' one of the great entrepreneurs of this era – Peter Phillips
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Former opposition leader Dr Peter Phillips has expressed his condolences to the family of businessman Gordon 'Butch' Stewart.
Stewart died yesterday, aged 79.
In a statement today Dr Phillips said Stewart “was one of the great entrepreneurs of this era, having started as a small operator to build a multi-billion dollar world-class brand that is recognised globally.”
“We had an association dating back over 40 years or more, mainly through my various ministerial portfolios. He was an outstanding Jamaican and a fine example of hard work, commitment and excellence for our youth,” Phillips said.
He called Stewart “an expert at marketing and a giant in the tourism sector.”
“His name and brand are recognised in North America, Europe, across the region and elsewhere. He was a visionary and genius marketer. In fact, he was the most significant and celebrated figure in Caribbean tourism,” Dr Phillips said.
Dr Phillips offered condolences to his son Adam and other members of the Stewart family, as well as to the Sandals, ATL and the Jamaica Observer teams.
