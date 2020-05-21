Butcher killed in Mandeville market

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police are investigating the stabbing death of a butcher in the Mandeville market in Manchester on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Calvin Martin, popularly called "Joe", of May Day in the parish.

Police reports are that shortly before 6:00 pm, Martin got into an altercation with a man in the market. A knife was reportedly used by the man to stab Martin in his right side.

Martin then ran from the market to the town centre.

Head of Manchester police Superintendent Gary Francis told OBSERVER ONLINE that Martin sought the assistance of officers who were deployed in the town.

"He ran out [of the market] to the police. They [officers] didn't get much [details] from him before he collapsed," Francis said.

The police rushed Martin to the Mandeville Regional hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The lawmen are seeking a man known only as "Tecka" from Greenvale in the parish for questioning in relation to the killing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident that could lead to the arrest and charge of the perpetrator, is being urged to contact the Mandeville police at 876-962-2250 or the nearest police station.

Kasey Williams