Butcher was a legend and proud pioneer – Skerritt

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of Cricket West Indies Ricky Skerritt has expressed condolences at the passing of former batsman Basil Fitzherbert Butcher who he hailed as “a legend and a proud pioneer”.

“It is with great sadness that Cricket West Indies has learnt of the passing of West Indies batting legend Basil Fitzherbert Butcher,” Skerritt said in a statement earlier.

Butcher, who passed away yesterday, was born in Port Mourant, Berbice, Guyana on September 3, 1933 and was the eldest and only boy in a family of six sisters.

Skerritt said Butcher later became part of a prolific West Indies batting line-up that excited world cricket and brought great joy and pride to Guyanese and West Indian people everywhere.

“The name Basil Butcher is forever etched on the honours board at Lord's cricket ground, as one of a select group of players who have scored a Test Hundred at Lords. Cricket West Indies would like to extend sincere condolences to Basil's wife, Valerie Pamela Butcher, children Brian, Bruce, Basil Junior, Blossom and the extended Butcher family,” Skerritt said.

“West Indies Cricket has lost a legend and a proud pioneer. After his illustrious playing days he served both West Indies and Guyana cricket selflessly off the field in administration,” he added.