Butcher was a legend and proud pioneer – Skerritt
KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of Cricket West Indies Ricky Skerritt has expressed condolences at the passing of former batsman Basil Fitzherbert Butcher who he hailed as “a legend and a proud pioneer”.
“It is with great sadness that Cricket West Indies has learnt of the passing of West Indies batting legend Basil Fitzherbert Butcher,” Skerritt said in a statement earlier.
Butcher, who passed away yesterday, was born in Port Mourant, Berbice, Guyana on September 3, 1933 and was the eldest and only boy in a family of six sisters.
Skerritt said Butcher later became part of a prolific West Indies batting line-up that excited world cricket and brought great joy and pride to Guyanese and West Indian people everywhere.
“The name Basil Butcher is forever etched on the honours board at Lord's cricket ground, as one of a select group of players who have scored a Test Hundred at Lords. Cricket West Indies would like to extend sincere condolences to Basil's wife, Valerie Pamela Butcher, children Brian, Bruce, Basil Junior, Blossom and the extended Butcher family,” Skerritt said.
“West Indies Cricket has lost a legend and a proud pioneer. After his illustrious playing days he served both West Indies and Guyana cricket selflessly off the field in administration,” he added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy