Buyers beware of scammers, warns Jamaica Customs
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) has issued a warning to people interested in purchasing goods on auction, including motor vehicles, to avail themselves of the agency's standard operating procedures in order to prevent being scammed.
The agency said no private individual can sell goods that are on the agency's auction block. In fact, it said such matters should be reported the matter to the police.
The agency advised that:
- All public auctions are advertised in the newspaper 30 days before the date of the auction (section 88, sub-sections 1 & 2 of the Customs Act specify the process by which goods deposited within a Queen's Warehouse shall be sold).
- The JCA only sells goods on auctions and will not sell any item outside of the guidelines laid out in the Customs Act and its regulations. Any item placed on public auction, such as a motor vehicle, which is not sold at that auction, will only be resold at a subsequent auction.
- All motor vehicles are sold through competitive bidding, and no individual bidder is accorded special treatment or privilege.
- The agency will not use email or telephone to offer items for sale and all payments are only to be done at the Jamaica Customs Agency's cashier on the day of the auction. Cheques must be made payable to: 'Collector of Customs'.
