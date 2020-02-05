By-election for South East Clarendon

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that following the resignation of Rudyard Spencer as Member of Parliament for South East Clarendon, a by-election is to be held in that constituency on Monday, March 2.

Nomination Day is Wednesday, February 12.

“As prime minister it is my duty to ensure the proper functioning of the people's Government, which includes keeping the Parliamentary majority intact,” Holness said.

This morning the People's National Party said it would not be contesting a by-election so close to a general election.

In a statement, General Secretary Julian Robinson said that while the party wished Spencer well in his retirement, “his resignation has not been occasioned by any personal or national emergency, but by the political exigencies of the Jamaica Labour Party to settle the political wrangling between Senators Pearnel Charles Jr and Robert Morgan.”

“Jamaica could not, therefore, reasonably be expected to provide the Electoral Office of Jamaica with $30 million to pay for a contrived by-election when general elections, expecting to cost over one billion dollars, are due within months,” Robinson noted.

He added that Holness, while speaking at a Jamaica Labour Party meeting last month, hinted that general elections could be called shortly.