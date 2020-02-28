By year-end Court transcripts will be delivered within days, says Justice Minister
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck, says that by the end of the year the court system will be equipped with technology for the delivery of transcripts within days.
Chuck, who was delivering the keynote address at the National Conference on Technology in the Justice System, held at the AC Hotel in St Andrew on February 27, said that the audiovisual system will be in all the courts.
“This technology will make it possible for cases not only to be finished quickly but also when a transcript is needed, or when an appeal is to be heard, it can be done in weeks rather than years,” the Minister said.
The three-day conference, which ends on Sunday, March 1, is seeking to chart the development of a strategic framework for the digitalisation of Jamaica's justice system, by addressing a number of themes – 'Justice in the Digital Economy', 'Technology in the Courts and Justice Sector', and 'Technology and Alternative Dispute Resolution Services'.
“We need to use the technology to save resources and to enhance the security of the system,” Chuck said, adding that he envisions a time in the near future when the court system will be paperless.
He noted that an improved audiovisual system will be unveiled soon, to be sponsored by the European Union, which will enable members of the public, where appropriate, to view court sessions via live stream.
Recently, with support from the Canadian Government, the Attorney General's Chambers was furnished with technologically advanced equipment as part of a programme to significantly boost the efficiency of the Government's various legal activities, and to achieve modernisation and meaningful reform in the justice sector.
The items provided included several laptops, desktop computers, a server and a multimedia projector.
