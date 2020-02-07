C-TOC lists St Catherine woman as person of interest

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Investigators from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC), have listed a St Catherine woman as a person of interest.

She is Peter-Gay Hylton of St John's Road in Spanish Town.

Hylton is being advised to report to C-TOC immediately.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hylton is being asked to contact C-TOC at 876-967-1389, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.