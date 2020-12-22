CAC encouraging greater use of its mobile app

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is encouraging more Jamaicans to make use of its mobile application in order to find the best prices for goods and services.

The CAC Jamaica App, which was launched in December 2019, allows consumers to compare prices for products being sold across the island at businesses registered with the agency. Some 4,000 persons have already used the app, which can be downloaded through the Google Play Store.

Information Technology (IT) Manager at the CAC, Andrew Evelyn, said that the agency wants more persons to utilise the facility.

“It has quite a number of useful features that will be right there in the palm of your hand. We have online complaint submissions, so while in store, you can submit a complaint to us,” he noted.

“It also has a feature that allows you to find the nearest gas station and to see the prices of all the gas stations around your current location. You can also build a grocery basket on the app and find a supermarket near to you that gives you the lowest price for your grocery basket,” he added.

According to Evelyn, users of the app also have access to the Consumer Protection Act, various information about consumer law, as well as the latest news.

“So, it's really a smart thing to do… download the CAC android app and you can benefit from using it, financially and otherwise,” he urged.

Evelyn said that there are plans for the app to be deployed to the iOS (Apple) platform.

“In fact, we are currently testing the iOS version of the app and that result is looking great, so far, and we expect to have it ready for, probably, a January launch,” he said.

The CAC is the national agency responsible for consumer advocacy. For further information, persons can call 876-906-5425 or email info@cac.gov.jm