CAC urging retailers to stop over-pricing cleaning products

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is advising retailers to stop the excessive pricing of cleaning products as the battle to contain COVID-19 continues.

Consumers are being asked to send in their receipts to the Commission in instances where they have experienced significant increases in the pricing of cleaning commodities.

The CAC also encouraged consumers to avoid panic buying while taking the necessary precautions to protect themselves against contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Do not panic buy and purchase more than you need. When you do this, this affects how much product is in circulation and can possibly put us all in vulnerable positions because you may have but your neighbour does not and this could possibly mean that you can become infected,” CAC chief Dolsie Allen said.

She advised customers that there are alternatives to the branded products.

Allen pointed out that bleach, for example, is a good product which requires staying on surfaces a little longer to be just as effective as branded disinfectants.

However, she cautioned that “consumers must stop mixing various cleaning products together for potency, as this could be harmful to your health”.

The Government of Jamaica met with the manufacturers and distributors of anti-viral and/or disinfectant products this week and they have assured that there are adequate products in stock to supply the market between 2-3 months.

In addition, they reportedly have increased production to meet the current demand.