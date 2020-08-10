CAFFE recommends electoral systems convention in Caricom
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Citizens Action for Free and Fair Elections (CAFFE) has called on Caricom Community leaders to formulate a convention on electoral systems which it suggests could prevent stand-offs as has occurred in Guyana this year.
The convention, CAFFE said, would require electoral systems to meet prescribed standards and to provide for the expeditious and just resolution of electoral disputes.
The recommendation comes on the heels of President Mohammed Irfaan Ali assuming office, on August 2, as the Head of the Guyanese Government following a five-month impasse which saw the then sitting president David Granger refusing to concede.
In a statement to the media today, CAFFE said was both relieved and pleased that the conflict had been resolved and congratulated Ali and the people of Guyana for their “patience and forbearance” during the period.
“CAFFE now sincerely hopes that all relevant parties will now cooperate in ensuring that the transition is completed in a smooth and efficient manner and that the composition of the new Government will, in accordance with the declaration on its Constitution, “Celebrate our cultural and racial diversity and strengthen our unity by eliminating any and every form of discrimination”.
However, CAFFE said, the peoples of the Caricom Community should not be satisfied with what has taken place but should learn from its lessons and seek to prevent a recurrence of any similar experience in the community.
“The electoral process is at the very foundation of our democracy. Free and fair elections and the integrity of the determination of the results are therefore of critical importance,” the organisation said.
