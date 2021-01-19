CAL issues notice after US orders negative COVID test for all travellers
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has advised that effective January 26, all passengers travelling into the United States of America, will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test in order to travel.
The airline's announcement follows the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an order on January 12, requiring all air passengers arriving to the US from a foreign country to get tested no more than three days before their flight departs.
Travellers will have to present the negative result or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 to the airline before boarding the flight.
CAL said that travellers must provide written documentation of their laboratory test result (paper or electronic copy) to the airline at check-in.
The airline said that based on the instructions issued by public health authorities, passengers who do not provide documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result will not be allowed to travel.
The company reminded all individuals travelling that they must adhere to the COVID-19 entry requirements for their respective destinations.
