CAL issues notice for travellers to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Caribbean Airlines (CAL) is warning travellers to Jamaica that they will not be allowed to travel without meeting the requirements outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The airline, in a notice yesterday, reminded that travellers to the island must first complete an online screening and application to receive the necessary approvals for entry to the country.

Visitors from countries that have been deemed high risk are required to do a pre-test and to upload the results to the Visit Jamaica portal when applying for permission to enter the country.

“It is imperative that on receipt of the approval email, applicants follow the additional instructions in the email. This allows them to download their travel authorisation document.

“This downloaded authorisation document presents the user with a unique barcode and application reference number, along with their name, date of birth and passport number, which must be presented at check-in.

“Persons who are unable to present the downloaded approval authorisation with the unique barcode may not be accepted for travel,” the airline said.

All arriving passengers to Jamaica will still be subjected to health screening and risk-based assessment at ports of entry.

In addition, all returning residents will be required to abide by the 14-day quarantine order or a stay-at- home order where they are allowed to leave once per day only to carry out basic needs.

Visitors to the island are required to stay-in-zone, which means they can only move about in the tourism resilient corridor, while business travellers are required to stay within their intended place for business and should only leave for business meetings.