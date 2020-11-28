CAL reintroduces flights from Jamaica to North America
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The state-owned Caribbean Airline (CAL) says it is re-introducing flights between Montego Bay and Kingston in Jamaica to North America for the Christmas and New Year holiday season.
The airline said that starting December 16, customers can fly twice weekly on Wednesday and Sunday between Kingston and Toronto.
It said from December 19, there will be flights three times weekly between Montego Bay and New York on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“We are pleased to offer our customers travel options during the upcoming peak holiday season,” said Garvin Medera, CAL's chief executive officer.
“Despite this being a challenging year for the aviation industry, our teams continue to work to provide customers at our active networks, the choice of safe, reliable travel,” he added.
The airline, like many others around the world, had been severely impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic resulting in many countries closing their borders.
CAL said that as it is resuming its services, it also wanted to remind customers that they need to check the required COVID-19 travel protocols for entry into their respective destinations and for the airline's travel guide which outlines the necessary guidelines for air travel.
