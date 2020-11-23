PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The state-owned Caribbean Airlines (CAL) Monday announced that it had started a weekly flight between Guyana and Cuba, departing from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) every Saturday.

It said that the flight, which would include a stop in Trinidad and Tobago, will be undertaken in conformity with the civil aviation regulations in keeping with the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Each flight into and out of Havana, will transit via Trinidad, however, passengers will not disembark the aircraft,” CAL said, adding that BW467 will depart Georgetown at 9:15 am (local time) arriving in Port of Spain on hour later before moving on to Havana as BW476 at 11:55 am for the three hour flight.

It said that the return flight will be at 4:15 pm (local time) arriving in Guyana with a stop in Trinidad at 11:45 pm (local time).

“Customers are reminded to check the required COVID-19 travel protocols for entry into Guyana and Cuba,” CAL said, adding “all passengers are required to fill out a Health Declaration form before checking in for your flight to Cuba”.

“It is recommended to bring a printed copy of this form once completed,” CAL said, noting that “Cuba has implemented a US$30 health tax that is relevant to mandatory PCR testing upon arrival of the customer into Cuba.”

“All customers will be subject to PCR testing upon arrival into Cuba as well as quarantine (self-isolation or Government facility) as the authorities see fit for seven days. Cuba mandates that persons are required to wear masks all the time if they are in a public place, as such, passengers are required to wear appropriate face masks,” the airline added.

CAL to offer weekly flight between Guyana and Cuba