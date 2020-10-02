CARE grant applications reopen for people with disabilities
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) is encouraging people registered with the organisation who have not yet benefited under the COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) Programme to apply for financial support.
Applications reopened yesterday. This is an extension of the initiative that started in June 2020 and targets persons with disabilities, to cushion the economic impact of COVID-19.
Executive Director of the JCPD, Dr Christine Hendricks said the decision to extend the application period was taken to ensure that every person who is registered with the Council benefits from this one-off grant.
She is, therefore, imploring parents and caregivers of persons with disabilities to encourage them to apply or sign up for the benefit on their behalf.
Hendricks pointed out that the grant is available to persons with disabilities, aged zero and upwards, who are unemployed or not formally employed. Individuals who have already benefited under the Government CARE Programme should not apply.
Applications may be completed online at https://app.wecare.gov.jm/pwd-application or persons may visit the JCPD; the Ministry of Labour and Social Security parish offices, the Combined Disabilities Association, Jamaica Society for the Blind, Jamaica Association for the Deaf, and the Jamaica Association for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities.
To apply, individuals should possess a valid Tax Registration Number (TRN). Children with disabilities should have a valid TRN or birth certificate.
— JIS
