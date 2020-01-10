CARICOM continues to express concern at the situation in Haiti

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) grouping says it continues to be “deeply concerned” at the ongoing political, economic, humanitarian and social situation in Haiti.

CARICOM Chairman and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said the 15-member grouping is “particularly concerned about the several incidents of violence and the associated and tragic loss of life”, adding that “the current crisis has adversely affected all sectors of the society and has brought about severe hardship for the people of Haiti”.

Mottley said that it is urgent for all stakeholders in the country to engage in constructive and meaningful dialogue in a spirit of good faith and concern for the nation, and towards resolving this prolonged crisis.

“The recent decision taken by the major stakeholders to ensure that the children of the country can resume schooling as a new school term commences is an important step forward and should serve as an impetus to addressing other areas of contention in the interest of the well-being of the people and of the country at large.

“The Caribbean Community considers that our regional organisation has a duty to do all that it possibly can to assist the people of our sister Caribbean nation of Haiti. We shall liaise with the Haitian government to facilitate a visit by an advanced team led by the Secretary-General to explore with the Government and people of Haiti and other interested parties an acceptable way forward towards alleviating the present crisis,” Mottley added.

Last July, at the end of their annual summit held in St Lucia, regional leaders had agreed to send a delegation that would have included St Lucia's Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, his Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness, and the Bahamas Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to Haiti.

Earlier this week the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro said the hemispheric body is supportive of efforts to establish a new constitution for the French-speaking CARICOM country.