CARICOM education ministers to meet in Barbados next week with CXC on the agenda

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Caribbean Community (Caricom) education ministers are scheduled to meet in Barbados next week where issues relating to the examinations set by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) will be discussed.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas, speaking at the end of the weekly cabinet meeting here, noted that the reputation of the Barbados-based CXC could be affected following breaches of examination regulations in Trinidad & Tobago, recently.

“The CXC over its life has achieved a certain degree of acceptance as an entry point for universities across the globe. So this particular issue is troublesome in the sense that if we….from across CARICOM, do not handle it correctly, it could do some harm to the reputation of the CXC process itself. So they have got to deal with that

The Cabinet statement said that questions concerning the open-book mathematics CXC exam which was initiated by invigilators in Trinidad, though the exam was to have been without materials, will be discussed.

The statement noted that the CXC has been invited to meet with the education ministers during the meeting.

Hundreds of people across the region have signed a petition calling for the 2019 CSEC Mathematics exam to be redone, in light of a breach in security in Trinidad and Tobago.

The petition comes after CXC issued a statement advising that it had launched an investigation into the cheating incident.

Three invigilators have since been fired following the circulation of a video on social media showing students at a certain secondary school on their phones during the CSEC math exam.

The petition noted that it would be unfair if only certain students were allowed to resit the exam.