CARICOM heads reiterate concerns about US sanctions on Cuba

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Heads of government from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) have reiterated their concern over the enhanced sanctions announced by the US Government under Title III of the Helms-Burton Act which strengthen the US economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba.

In a communique issued following the inter-sessional CARICOM meeting here, the leaders from the 15-member regional grouping denounced as unjustifiable the application of laws and measures of an extra-territorial nature that are contrary to international law.

The heads of Government also expressed their appreciation for the medical assistance provided by Cuba to the Member States of the Community over the years that helped build their health sectors to the benefit and wellbeing of their people.

They acknowledged that, of their own first-hand knowledge, the people sent had added tremendous value to helping their citizens.

Concerning Cuba's medical programme, that has come under renewed fire from the US administration based on several allegations, the CARICOM heads dismissed claims that medical programme was a form of human trafficking

The medical mission was founded more than half a century ago in the aftermath of Fidel Castro's revolution, in part to enhance the country's international influence.

Currently active in over 60 countries, the scheme has provided healthcare across the globe.